Ansa McAl’s Lager to power ‘592 Street Kings’ tournament

Ansa McAl through its 592 Lager Beer brand will be throwing its support behind the ‘592 Street Kings’ street-ball tournament which is set for September with the official launch August 19.

The tournament, which will see 16 of Georgetown’s best street-ball teams vying for some $675,000 in prize monies, will be played across three nights (September 7, 14 and 21) with fans witnessing 19 high octane matches. All three, match nights, will be staged at the Durban Park Tarmac (Square of the Revolution). Thus far street ball juggernauts Gold is Money, Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, Broad Street, Albouystown, LA Ballers, Future Stars and Sophia are confirmed for the tournament.

It will be a straight knockout competition with eight games on night one (September 7), the eight winners will advance to the quarter-finals on night two (September 14). The winners of the quarter-finals will then advance to the semi-finals which will be played on the same night while the losers will be eligible for the plate section…..