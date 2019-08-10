Bartica buzzing as C/bean Jr., cycling c/ships prepare to ride off

The green town of Bartica was abuzz yesterday as some 11 countries descended on the town for the historic staging over the next two days of the 13th Caribbean Junior cycling championships.

The nations that will be competing for top honors include Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Anguilla, Bermuda, The Bahamas, Suriname, St. Martin, Dominica, Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, United States Virgin Islands, Grenada and the hosts.

The close to 50 riders from across the Caribbean will take part in a Time Trial test today from 08.30 hours across 9.2 Kilometers before battling it out in a 60.35 Kilometers Road Race tomorrow, pedalling off from 08.00 hours…..