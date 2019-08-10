Estwick blasts standard of regional cricket

Assistant Coach of the West Indies cricket team, Roddy Estwick, has lambasted the level of cricket being played in the region.

According to Estwick, the poor standard of the regional game is transferred to the international stage and he is calling for an improvement.

He also wants more opportunities for youngsters.

Speaking after the first One Day International against West Indies and India, Estwick said: “People seem to think you come up to the test match level or the international level and you haven’t been doing it at the regional level and expect miracles,” he said…..