Fitness Express agrees to sponsor bodybuilding c/ships

Organizing Secretary of the GBBFFI, Videsh Sookram (left) receives the sponsorship cheque from Fitness Express’ Manager, Ian Rogers recently at the company’s store at 47 John and Sheriff Streets.
As customary, Fitness Express has answered the call of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc. (GBBFFI).

The long standing benefactor of the federation has once again agreed to be one of the main sponsors of the annual Senior National Championships scheduled for Monday at the National Cultural Centre.

During a simple ceremony recently at the entity’s 47 John and Sheriff Streets location, its Manager, Ian Rogers presented a cheque for a substantial sum to Organizing Secretary of the GBBFFI, Videsh Sookram.

The funds will be used to offset some of the expenses of the event which commences at 19:00hrs…..

