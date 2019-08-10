GASA names strong team for Goodwill Games

Forty of the best young local swimmers will dive into the Goodwill Games swim meet in Suriname from August 16-18.

The contingent, which departs Thursday, will go stroke-for-stroke against their regional counterparts from Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St. Lucia, The Bahamas and Grenada.

The young aquatic stars are expected to participate across four age groups in male and female categories.

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) has named a strong team to contest the championships.

Michael Thompson, Lemuel Fiedtkou, Tridev Deokarran and Yushaa Mursalin are the eight years and under males while the females are Jessica Sookram, Megan Scott, Heaven Belony and Ansley Ramsammy…..