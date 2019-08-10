Guyana ends U15 campaign with 1-1 draw against French Guiana

Guyana ended their CONCACAF U15 boys campaign with a 1-1 draw against traditional foe French Guiana yesterday at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.

The Guyanese were unable to progress to the elimination round to contest for the division-2 championship after finishing second in group-E to unbeaten Nicaragua. The respective group winners in division-2 progressed to the knockout round.

Guyana’s starting XI for their final match consisted of Shaved Hernandez (GK), Zakeel Flatts, Tyquan Brummell, Kevin Mullin, Samuel Garnett, Rajan Ramdeholl, Daniel Lowe, Devon Padmore, Oswin Archer, Marcus Tudor and Colin Henriques.

The Guyanese quickly fell behind in matchup compliments of a goalkeeping blunder in the ninth minute…..