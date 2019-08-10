Sports

NSC, Secure Innovations and Concept Inc., sponsorships for schoolboys boxing c/ships

Harold Hopkinson, CEO of Secure Innovations and Concept Inc. presented a ringside boxing bell to President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) and Secure Innovations and Concept Inc. are the latest to partner with the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) for the staging of the fourth Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Boxing Championships later this month.

The timely partnerships were made official yesterday when Director Of Sport, Christopher Jones presented a sponsorship pact to President of the association, Steve Ninvalle during a simple ceremony at the Commission’s headquarters.

Moments later, Harold Hopkinson, the CEO of Secure Innovations and Concept Inc. presented a ringside boxing bell to Ninvalle. Hopkinson stated that he chose to make the presentation of the bell after noticing the one that was used at the Novices Championships needed to be replaced…..

