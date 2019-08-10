Ramps Logistics wraps up second annual cricket camp

Ramps Logistics – one of Guyana’s leading providers of freight forwarding and supply chain management services – yesterday wrapped up its annual cricket camp at the Everest Cricket Club Ground.

Over 100 children from five children homes in and around the city participated in the camp which began on Monday.

This year, the Logistical company partnered with a few of the local cricket role models such as Steven Jacobs (head coach), Leon Johnson, Christopher Barnwell, Vishaul Singh and Veerasammy Permal to give the youngsters an extra treat.

Local junior coach Darien Bess, who is quickly rising amongst the ranks, was also involved. ….