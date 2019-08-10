Trophy Stall comes up big

Trophy Stall Guyana, with branches at different locations in the country, has come big for tomorrow’s Nand Persaud Sprint Classic horse race meet.

The event takes place at the company’s race facility, No36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.

The event, promoted by Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group, also has the support of the Trophy Stall, which has donated the trophies for the events along with full sponsorship for the jockeys category.

The presentation of the trophies was done on Wednesday at the Trophy Stall Port Mourant Branch, Corentyne and Trophy Stall’s CEO, Ramesh Sunich, presented the trophies to General Manager of the Nand Persaud Group of Companies and event Coordinator Mohendra Persaud…..