Bermuda’s Miller, Trinidad’s De Comarmond take top honors in Time Trials

The first day of the 13th Annual Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships in the green town of Bartica yesterday saw Bermuda’s Alexander Miller and Trinidad and Tobago’s Enrique De Comarmond reigning supreme in the Juvenile and Junior Time Trials respectively.

The scorching sun was out in all its glory but hundreds of fans flocked to cheer on their favourite riders who often doused themselves in cold water before heading through the course.

Miller completed the single lap, which saw the riders coming off the ramp at Second Avenue and Third Street, heading east into Third Street, South into Sixth Avenue, through the old housing scheme, into the Bartica Potaro Road and turn around at Three Miles Secondary school, come down to One Mile, take a right into the Arcade, a right into Sixth Street then north into Second Avenue before finishing at Sixth Street junction in 13 minutes, 41 seconds and 93 milliseconds (13:41:93)…..