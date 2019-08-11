C/bean Schoolboys boxing tournament to be named after Winfield Brathwaite

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has decided to honour former amateur boxing standout, Winfield Braithwaite by renaming the Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Tournament after him.
This is according to President of the association, Steve Ninvalle.
“This is to pay homage and give credit to what Winfield Braithwaite has done for the sport, specifically amateur boxing” said Ninvalle. ….
