Chetsons donate balls for Masters football competition

Apparel giant Chetsons joined the growing list of sponsors to support the inaugural Real Sports Entertainment Group [RSEG] Masters football tournament, donating several balls towards the two day competition which starts today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The simple but significant presentation occurred at the entity’s Wellington street location. The timely donation was received by RSEG Co-Directors Challus McKinnon and Joel Gibson.

 The aforementioned duo thanked Managing Director Inshaan Ramkellawan for the contribution which highlights the company’s commitment to the development of sport. ….

