Forrester slams fourth century of the season

Guyanese Winston Forrester continued his dominant showing on the U.S cricketing circuit by recording his fourth century of the season to guide Novo CC into the semi-final of the U.S Cricket League 2019 T20 Summer Championships.

The right-handed Forrester, who turns out for the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), struck seven fours and the same number of sixes in an innings of 101 at the top of the order for Novo CC to propel them to 175 for 7 from their allotted overs.

Joe Brown (29) was the next best scorer as Manish Grewal (2-26) and Sulakhan (2-23) ended as the pick of the bowlers.

Singh CC, in response, fell three runs short, ending their innings on 172 for nine at the end of their 20 overs.

Mandeep Singh (37) and Harjinder (31) were the chief scorers for the losers as Chinmay Bhat snared 5-31 from four overs to support Forrester’s efforts with the bat and to complete the trump.