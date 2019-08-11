Sports

Nedd, Umroa among top performers in WI U-19

Kelvin Umroa
Kelvin Umroa

Guyanese left-arm spin duo Ashmead Nedd and Kelvin Umroa were among the top performers in the first “Best vs The Best” under – 19 matches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday.

The matches are being used as part of the selection process to farm out the West Indies under – 19 team to contest the January 2020 World Cup in South Africa. 

Best One, captained by Kimanie Melius, batted first and compiled 157 runs before being dismissed in the 47th over with middle-order batsmen – Leonardo Julien (23), Daniel Beckford (21), Antonio Morris (22) and Rivaldo Clarke (23) – all getting into the twenties. ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Forrester slams fourth century of the season

By
Chetsons donate balls for Masters football competition

Chetsons donate balls for Masters football competition

By
NK Ballers, Haynes Hitters in lopsided wins

NK Ballers, Haynes Hitters in lopsided wins

By

Comments

Trending