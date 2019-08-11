Nedd, Umroa among top performers in WI U-19

Guyanese left-arm spin duo Ashmead Nedd and Kelvin Umroa were among the top performers in the first “Best vs The Best” under – 19 matches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday.

The matches are being used as part of the selection process to farm out the West Indies under – 19 team to contest the January 2020 World Cup in South Africa.

Best One, captained by Kimanie Melius, batted first and compiled 157 runs before being dismissed in the 47th over with middle-order batsmen – Leonardo Julien (23), Daniel Beckford (21), Antonio Morris (22) and Rivaldo Clarke (23) – all getting into the twenties. ….