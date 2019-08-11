Smith sixes helps power Hawks into final

TORONTO, Canada, CMC – West Indies all-rounder Rayad Emrit snatched three wickets but it was veteran Dwayne Smith who struck two sixes in the penultimate over to fire Winnipeg Hawks to a last-ball, seven-wicket victory over Darren Sammy’s Brampton Wolves, and into today’s final of the Global T20 Canada.

Chasing an imposing 201 for victory at CAA Centre yesterday, Hawks were led by opener Shaiman Anwar’s 52 while South African left-hander JP Duminy stroked an unbeaten 50.

Sunny Sohal got 41 and opener Chris Lynn, 35, but even after their efforts, Hawks still needed 27 from the last two overs.

They scraped two runs from the first four balls of the penultimate over from left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz before Smith lashed the last two deliveries for sixes – the first sailing over long on and the second flying over long off.

With 13 required from the last over, Hawks got home after Duminy punched the fifth delivery to the cover boundary to tie the scores and then clipped a single to mid-wicket for the winning run.

Smith finished on 17 not out in an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 42 with Duminy, who had put on 69 for the third wicket with Sohal.

Anwar and Lynn had given the innings a blazing start by adding 76 off 37 balls for the first wicket.

Captain Emrit had earlier snared three for 43 from his four overs of medium pace as Wolves, choosing to bat first, reached 200 for seven off their 20 overs.

Sammy blasted 33 off 22 balls with four fours and two sixes while Pakistani Shahid Afridi and Babar Hayat both got 32.

In the final, Hawks take on Vancouver Knights who qualified on Thursday by beating Wolves by 77 runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern.