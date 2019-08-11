Today’s DCB elections postponed pending Court of Appeal hearing

Honorary Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, Anand Sanasie, through his lawyer, has filed a Stay Order at the Court of Appeal, seeking to block the much-anticipated Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) elections that was set for today.

The elections at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) pavilion were expected to resolve the administrative cricket impasse in Demerara but as a result of the court challenge, the DCB’s stakeholders have decided to postpone the elections until the Stay Order application is heard later this month before Justice Rishi Persaud.

Stabroek Sports understands that following the announcement of the elections, the Stay Order was filed in the names of Anand Sanasie, representing the West Demerara Cricket Board and Anand Kaladeen on behalf of the East Bank Cricket Board, to block the process. ….