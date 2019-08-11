Top teams through to Guinness semis

Defending champion Gold is Money will oppose East Coast Demerara winner Melanie-B, while West Demerara holders Brothers United tackles Sparta Boss in the semifinal round of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championships following quarterfinal wins on Friday.

Staged at the Jubilee Park Tarmac in front of a large crowd, Gold is Money once again displayed their championship credentials, dismissing the challenge of Paradise-A 3-0.

The recently crowned two-time Georgetown champion earned their place in the semifinal round following goals from siblings Randolph Wagner and Hubert Pedro…..