Banks DIH and Movie Towne major sponsors of Guyana Cup 2019

Banks DIH Limited recently signed on as a major sponsor for the 13th Guyana Cup through their popular Banks Beer brand.

Although Banks Beer has been a regular supporter of the event, during the simple but significant ceremony at the conglomerate’s Thirst Park location, Communications Manager, Troy Peters, expressed his company’s pleasure to be onboard with the annual fixture once again.

In addition, signing on for the first time is Movie Towne Mall. The recently commissioned business has taken a bold step to support the ever growing ‘Sport of Kings’ in Guyana and the organizers of the event, Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC), in a release to the media posited gratitude for all of the support…..