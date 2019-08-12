Champs once again!

Sparta Boss reclaimed the throne of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Champions, defeating two-time East Coast Demerara Champions Melanie-B 1-0 in the grand final Saturday at the Jubilee Park Tarmac.

The clash, which was witnessed by another mammoth crowd, was far from a classic exhibition of skill, as rain, which enveloped the arena, affected the playing surface.

However, the North East La Penitence outfit rose above the natural element to secure an historic fourth National Championship (6th Overall Guinness Championship following two Georgetown titles), solidifying their status as the most decorated team in the event’s existence…..