Eagles FC earns Federation Cup spot after defeating Uitvlugt

Eagles FC earned secured their berth to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Federation Cup’, defeating Uitvlugt 3-1 yesterday in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Qualifiers at the National Track and Field Center, Leonora.
Adrian Adelph handed the Eagles outfit the lead as he found the back of the net in the 28th minute.
Uitvlugt would equalise seconds before the halftime interval in the 45th minute compliments of a Seon Bobb conversion…..
