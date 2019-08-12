New Era/Mohammed’s Futsal semi-finalists decided

Hard Knocks will oppose Dave & Celina’s All-Stars while NK Ballers will engage High Rollers in the semifinals of the New Era Entertainment/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tournament following quarterfinal wins on Saturday.
Witnessed by a large crowd at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground Tarmac, tournament favorite and star-studded Hard Knocks whipped Royal Warriors 8-4.
The Hard Knocks outfit is littered with several Golden Jaguar internationals who made their presence felt, as three scorers combined to tally the eventual aggregate score…..
