Trinidad’s De Comarmond is Jr., C/bean Road Race Champion

Trinidad and Tobago’s Enrique De Comarmond completed the double after a phenomenal solo ride to the finish line and secured the Junior Road Race title while Puerto Rico’s Derex Segarra outsprinted Time Trial champion, Alexander Miller for the Juvenile division title when the 13th Annual Junior Caribbean Cycling Championship concluded in the green town of Bartica yesterday.

Battling the scorching sun but motivated by the jubilant crowd and a refreshing rain on the final lap, De Comarmond cemented his place in history when he completed the 10-lap course which started at Second Avenue and Third Street, headed east into Third Street, South into Sixth Avenue, through the old housing scheme, into the Bartica Potaro Road, turned around at Three Miles Secondary school, came down to One Mile, took a right into the Arcade, a right into Sixth Street then north into Second Avenue before finishing at Sixth Street junction in a time of two hours, 30 minutes and 22 seconds (02:30:22)…..