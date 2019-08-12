Sports

`We must create a culture, an environment that leads to success’

-says former national footballer Kayode Mc Kinnon

Kayode McKinnon conducting a training session for emerging talent.
Kayode McKinnon conducting a training session for emerging talent.

Former Golden Jaguars and Topp XX midfield stalwart Kayode McKinnon sat down with Stabroek Sport for an exclusive interview, in which he discussed the present atmosphere and issues affecting local football.

Apart from giving his views on the state of local football, he also spoke of

the talent of the Golden Jaguars football team and said he had expressed an interest in assisting Guyana’s football…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Champs once again!

By

Grenadian Peters delivers historic gold, Brathwaite wins sprint hurdles

By

New Era/Mohammed’s Futsal semi-finalists decided

By

Comments

Trending