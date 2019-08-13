Sports

Abosaide Cadogan is more than a phenomenal athlete 

—now a U.S Youth Ambassador embracing the virtues of volunteerism 

Absosaide Cadogan (extreme right) along with her fellow U.S Youth Ambassador’s moments before departing Guyana.
Absosaide Cadogan (extreme right) along with her fellow U.S Youth Ambassador’s moments before departing Guyana.

The athletic virtues of many local athletes are often only recorded in the coliseum where they parade their craft, reducing them to mere performers and little acknowledgement is given to their social contribution to society. 

However, that culture is changing and more individuals are starting to recognise the contributions of our athletes who embrace their obligation of volunteering and other forms of giving back to Guyana. 

It was therefore refreshing when Stabroek Sports got wind of the inspiring story of Guyana’s 2019 Junior Caribbean Squash Champion, Abosaide Cadogan, who is participating in the annual U.S State Department Youth Ambassador Programme…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Hosting of C’bean Jr., Cycling C’ships a success

By

Guyana aims for more success at 2019 C/bean Int’l Badminton C/ship 

By
WI U-19 trial matches: Singh, Anderson searching for a score 

WI U-19 trial matches: Singh, Anderson searching for a score 

By

Comments

Trending