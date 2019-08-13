Eagles edge Uitvlugt in NAMILCO U17 football

Eagles FC overcame a late surge from Uitvlugt to win 3-2 when the West Demerara section of the National Milling Company [NAMILCO] U17 Football League commenced yesterday at the National Track and Field Center, Leonora.

Leading comfortably at 3-0 with 20 minutes remaining on the clock, Eagles would be given a scare as Uitvlugt initiated a comeback, bagging two goals in the space of 13 minutes to setup a tense ending.

The first came in the 70th minute to reduce the deficit to 3-1 when Shaquan Gilkes lashed home a powerful strike into the far corner to etch his name on the scorer’s sheet…..