Guyana aims for more success at 2019 C/bean Int’l Badminton C/ship 

Guyana’s top senior and junior badminton players are set to contest the 2019 Caribbean International Badminton Championships (CAREBACO) to be staged at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in Barbados from Thursday until August 25.

The South Americans at the 2018 championships in Suriname, won 13-medals -5-Gold, 2-Silver and 6 Bronze and are keen to flex their muscles this year.

They have been training intensely twice daily in the past weeks…..