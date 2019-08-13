Hosting of C’bean Jr., Cycling C’ships a success

Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, has deemed the hosting of the 13th Annual Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships in the town a success.

Last weekend sports enthusiasts flocked to the “Green Town” for the occasion and saw Trinidad and Tobago’s Enrique De Comarmond take the Time Trial and Road Race championship in the junior division while Bermuda’s Alexander Miller copped the Time Trial and Puerto Rico’s Derex Segarra took the Road Race title in the Juvenile category.

Speaking with this publication, Marshall stated, “It means a lot for us to host an international event like this since becoming a town, moreso, cycling which has been one of our favourite activities and it makes us feel honored since it is the first time Guyana hosted the event.”….