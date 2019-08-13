Sports

WI U-19 trial matches: Singh, Anderson searching for a score 

—Umroa, Nedd tidy with the ball again

The second West Indies Under-19 trial match ended with ‘Best One’ captained by Trinidadian Leonardo Julien, recording a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Kirk McKenzie’s men – ‘Best Two’ – in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday. 

The matches are being used to select the Regional Under -19 side to contest the 2020 Under – 19 World Cup in South Africa. 

‘Best Two’ batted first and were dismissed for 175 in 44.5 overs with Mbeki Joseph, who batted at number six, top-scoring with an innings of 36. Skipper McKenzie and all-rounder Nyeem Young chipped in with 25 apiece. ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Guyana aims for more success at 2019 C/bean Int’l Badminton C/ship 

By

Peru basks in success but problems ahead for Pan Am Games

By
Bayern ease past Cottbus 3-1 into German Cup second round

Bayern ease past Cottbus 3-1 into German Cup second round

By

Comments

Trending