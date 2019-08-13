WI U-19 trial matches: Singh, Anderson searching for a score 

The second West Indies Under-19 trial match ended with ‘Best One’ captained by Trinidadian Leonardo Julien, recording a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Kirk McKenzie’s men – ‘Best Two’ – in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday.

The matches are being used to select the Regional Under -19 side to contest the 2020 Under – 19 World Cup in South Africa.

‘Best Two’ batted first and were dismissed for 175 in 44.5 overs with Mbeki Joseph, who batted at number six, top-scoring with an innings of 36. Skipper McKenzie and all-rounder Nyeem Young chipped in with 25 apiece. ….