GCF elections adjourned until Tuesday

Despite the continued call for the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) to host elections, when the Annual General Meeting was called yesterday, a 25 minutes delay was greeted with much skepticism and the event was eventually adjourned for one week.

Originally set for 15.00 hours at the Olympic House, Liliendaal, the meeting was convened at 15.45 hours with the constitution stipulating just a 20-minute grace period, a point brought up by former acting treasurer, William Howard.

President of the GCF and chairman of the meeting, Horace Borrowes then signalled a vote to see if the 20-odd in attendance wanted to continue or adjourn the meeting to which the latter was agreed on.