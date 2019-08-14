Gopilall gained invaluable experience on International debut

Eighteen-year-old cyclist Ajay Gopilall recently made his international debut when he took to the saddle with the Guyana flag on his back in the 13th Caribbean Junior Cycling Championships.

From that event, the young man has gained an invaluable wealth of experience that he will look to put into practice once he returns to local competition.

Speaking with this publication following the conclusion of the championships in Bartica over the weekend which also marked the first time Guyana hosted the event, Gopilall earned Guyana its best placing with fourth in the Junior Time Trial. Guyana was represented by Gopilall, Mario Washington, Ralph Seenarine, David Hicks and Jonathan Ramsuchit.