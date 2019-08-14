Pouderoyen downs newcomers Hurry ATE 3-1

Traditional giant Pouderoyen FC downed newcomer Hurry ATE 3-1 when the West Demerara section of the National Milling Company [NAMILCO] U17 Football League continued yesterday at the National Track and Field Center, Leonora.

The trident of Jarrel Phoenix, Trevon Abrams and Shemar Rodney secured the vital three points for Pouderoyen with goals in the 35th, 40th and 50th minute respectively.

For the loser Shamol Moonsammy netted in the 55th minute. The contest started brightly for Pouderoyen as Phoenix broke the deadlock 10 minute before the end of the first half.