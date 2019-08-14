Sports

Tucber Park CC camp off and running 

Coach Anthony D’Andrade sharing batting tips for the youths on the Berbice High School Tarmac 
After the holiday Monday last, the first-ever Tucber Park Cricket Club Summer Camp commenced yesterday with 30 plus participants at the Berbice High School Ground.

The opening ceremony saw the Mayor of New Amsterdam Winfred Haywood gracing her presence, Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President, Hilbert Foster and other executive members of the Tucber Park Cricket Club. 

At the opening ceremony, BCB boss, Foster encouraged the youths to absorb as much knowledge from the camp and say yes to education and no to drugs.

