Cabral double helps Rush Saints stay unbeaten

Guyana Rush Saints maintained their perfect record while Moco-Moco earned their first win when the Theresa and George Bobb/Rupununi Football Association [RFA] Under-17 Women’s Championship continued recently at the St. Ignatius Sports Club.

Guyana Rush Saints downed a dogged Gladiators outfit 2-0. Rising star Nina Cabral bagged a double to maintain her side’s perfect showing. He first came in the 34th minute of the 50-minute clash.

The result was then sealed two minutes later as Cabral completed her personal tally.