Cassie Small comes up big at Jefford Classic

Cassie Small was in a class of her own, completing a sprint treble while Davin Fraser was the fastest man on show when the Jefford Track and Field Classic was staged Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

Small won the blue riband 100m then returned to the track to win the 200m and 400m, running away with the most cash prizes at the annual meet which was birthed and remains in Linden.

She took the 100m spoils in 12.02s, the 200m (time not available) and the 400m in one minute, 03.7s. Javina Sampson won the 800m in two minutes, 28 seconds to beat Kezra Murray (2:30.01) and Aliyah Moore (2:33.5) , placed second in the quarter mile event.