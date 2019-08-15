GFF shortlists 31 to prepare for Nations League campaign

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF], has shortlisted a 31 member locally based provisional squad to begin preparations tomorrow at the GFF’s National Training Centre, Providence, for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League campaign.
The squad reads Goalkeepers:- Alex Murray, Akel Clarke, Sese Norville and Clive Matthews, Defenders:- Sherwin Skeete, Simeon Moore, Kevin Dundas, Omar Brewley, Raphael Edwards, Kevin Layne, Quincy Adams, Solomon Austin, Anson Lewis, William Europe and Shemar Fraser, Midfielders:- Ryan Dowding, Leo Lovell, Franklin Parks, Daniel Wilson, Jahaal Greaves, Deon Charter, Ryan Hackett, Clive Nobrega, Pernel Schultz, Delwyn Fraser and Forwards:- Jamaal Pereira, Delroy Fraser, Jamal Haynes, Randolph Wagner, Donovan Francis and David Blake.
