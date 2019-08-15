Guyana tipped to host Senior C’bean Cycling C/ships next year

On the heels of a successful hosting of the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships last weekend, Guyana could once again host an international tournament of this nature, this time, the senior version in 2020.

This was revealed to Stabroek Sport by president of the Guyana Cycling Federation, Horace Burrowes on Tuesday after the premature ending of what was expected to be the body’s Annual General Meeting at the Olympic House, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

“I’ve been asked to host the 2020 senior Caribbean Championships and I am actually thinking of it,” Burrowes stated but indicated that first the federation needs to get past its dilemma.