Malachi Moore participating in Caribbean Hopes Table Tennis Training Camp

Guyana’s’ National Under 11 Boys Champion, Malachi Moore is currently in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic participating in the International Table Tennis Federation Caribbean Hopes Table Tennis training camp which ends Monday.

Fifteen of the Caribbean best 11-year-old boys and girls are currently participating in the camp.

Moore, a Malteenoes Table Tennis club member, who is coached by Idi Lewis along with his mother, departed Guyana on Saturday for the Dominican Republic to garner the developmental experience. Moore had his first training session on Sunday.