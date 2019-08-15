WI U-19 trial match: Morris, Julien, Seales put their names up 

The third and final West Indies Under – 19 trial match ended on Tuesday in St. Vincent and Grenadines with Leonardo Julien of Trinidad and Antonio Morris of Barbados registering half-centuries.

The trial match is being used as part of the selection criteria for identifying the regional squad to take part in the 2020 ICC U19 showpiece event in South Africa.

Trinidadian seamer Jayden Seales was also among the top performers after snapping up a five-for.