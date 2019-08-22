`Breezer’ Nedd Memorial football c/ships set for Sunday

The latest edition of the Clive ‘Breezer’ Nedd Memorial Masters Football championships will commence Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club [GFC] ground, Bourda.

The event, which has been dormant for several years, is being resuscitated by Nedd’s son and tournament coordinator, Shawn Fraser.

“Also known as the ‘Caribbean Fox’, Clive Nedd migrated to the USA in the late eighties where he met his untimely death on August 22nd,” a release from the organisers stated.