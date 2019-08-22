Sports

GFF to stage Extraordinary Congress Saturday

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] will stage an Extraordinary Congress on Saturday with the objective of adopting the entity’s 2018 audited financial statements.

According to documents seen by this publication, the forum will be used to officially scrutinize and possibly pass the GFF’s 2018 audited financial statements.

The GFF was unable to present the financial statements at its Ordinary Congress which was held on May 25th at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal.

