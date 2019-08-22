Sports

`GOA cannot do more than what it is doing’— says GS Edwards

-urges support to have athletes train and compete abroad

Guyana Olympic Association General Secretary, Hector Edwards
Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) General Secretary, Hector Edwards believes the body is doing all it can to groom athletes but needs further assistance to develop them into medalists.

Speaking at a press conference following the return of the Guyanese contingent from the Pan American Games, Edwards posited, “GOA cannot do more than what it is doing, others must come on board.”

The General Secretary, who was there witnessing the action explained that “it is not to give GOA, boxing or swimming but the young athletes a chance to feel as if they have worth, you feel worthwhile if you can perform at a high level and represent your country well.”

