Guyana boys’ U-13 A, B teams reach quarters of Caribbean Mini and Pre-cadet C/ships

Jonathan Van Lange and Krystian Sahadeo helped Guyana notch up two impressive wins over the host and Puerto Rico respectively on the opening day in the teams’ category of the 2019 Caribbean Mini and Pre-cadet championships currently being played in the Dominican Republic.

Guyana, in the first round defeated the Dominican Republic B1 3-1. Van Lange was first on the table and lost 1-11, 5-11, 12-14 to Andelson Acevedo.

Sahadeo pulled a game back for the Guyanese after he accounted for Abraham Cabral 12-10, 8-11, 13-11, 11-9 to tie the contest at one game apiece.