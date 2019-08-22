No investment, no return

General Secretary of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Hector Edwards is spot on. When it comes to sports, this country wants returns before investment.

The former national cyclist Edwards made this observation Tuesday at a press conference held by the Olympic association to brief the media in the wake of the team’s failure to win a medal at the prestigious games.

“We look at countries of the Caribbean but they have been investing. We in Guyana don’t seem to realize that you get returns after you invest, we got a totally different view you have to invest first,” he said.

While there are some who (foolishly) believe that winning a Pan Am games medal is as simple as ABC, those who like, Edwards, have competed and distinguished themselves in sports know otherwise.