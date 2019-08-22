Reasul stopped in quarters of the COTECC Trinidad Summer Bowl 

Guyana’s Vadeanand Resaul was stopped in the quarter-finals of the COTECC Trinidad Summer Bowl Under – 14 championships in the Twin Island Republic on Tuesday.

The young man was stopped by Trinidadian Saquiv Williams 6/4, 6/3 to end his singles campaign. Resaul was nonetheless successful in the doubles category, teaming up with Nathen Resaul (TTO) and got a measure of revenge over Williams and Tyler Hart, downing the pair 7/6, 10/8 to book a semifinal spot.

The 13- year-old Marian Academy student, who has represented Guyana on a number of occasions, is participating in the championships to develop his game.

He will journey to Antigua in the coming week where he will match his skills against his junior Caribbean counterparts in the COTECC Wadadli Bowl 2019.