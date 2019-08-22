Sports

Reasul stopped in quarters of the COTECC Trinidad Summer Bowl 

—Reaches doubles semis 

Vadeanand Resaul
Vadeanand Resaul

Guyana’s Vadeanand Resaul was stopped in the quarter-finals of the COTECC Trinidad Summer Bowl Under – 14 championships in the Twin Island Republic on Tuesday.

The young man was stopped by Trinidadian Saquiv Williams 6/4, 6/3 to end his singles campaign. Resaul was nonetheless successful in the doubles category, teaming up with Nathen Resaul (TTO) and got a measure of revenge over Williams and Tyler Hart, downing the pair 7/6, 10/8 to book a semifinal spot. 

The 13- year-old Marian Academy student, who has represented Guyana on a number of occasions, is participating in the championships to develop his game. 

He will journey to Antigua in the coming week where he will match his skills against his junior Caribbean counterparts in the COTECC Wadadli Bowl 2019.

Around the Web

More in Sports

GFF to stage Extraordinary Congress Saturday

GFF to stage Extraordinary Congress Saturday

By
`Breezer’ Nedd Memorial football c/ships set for Sunday

`Breezer’ Nedd Memorial football c/ships set for Sunday

By
Oval makes return to Windies itinerary for 2020 series

Oval makes return to Windies itinerary for 2020 series

By

Comments

Trending