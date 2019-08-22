Sunich’s Trophy Stall teams up with Woon-A-Tai for IKD Caribbean Cup

The Guyana Karate Federation’s IKD Caribbean Cup which gets underway this weekend at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall has a familiar sponsor.

Ramesh Sunich’s Trophy Stall is lending its support to Frank Woon-A-Tai, a leading man in the sport of karate in the Caribbean and further afield.

Already known as one of the most generous sponsors of sports activities locally, the Trophy Stall will provide trophies for the karate extravaganza where karatekas will compete for honours in the junior and senior divisions.

The IKD Caribbean Cup gets underway tomorrow with training sessions and seminars while the competition will swing into action on Saturday and end the following day.

According to Sensei Woon-A-Tai the tournament, which has attracted participants from a large number of countries will contribute to Guyana’s Sport Tourism sector.

“It’s going to be one of the largest karate tournaments in Guyana, because we’re expecting almost 200 overseas guests to come in, which will boost sport tourism in Guyana,” Woon-A-Tai said.

Countries participating in this tournament are: Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and of course the host country Guyana.

Sunich said that he was pleased to be able to assist in making the tournament a success.

“Once against, the Trophy Stall is pleased to be on board with yet another tournament; this time karate. It’s not our first time being in the karate world, but I assumed that this is the biggest tournament we would have had in Guyana in recent times, and I’m pleased with Mr. Woon-A-Tai, who chose to come to Trophy Stall to select his trophies,” Sunich said

Woon-A-Tai, in response, thanked Sunich for his invaluable support.

“We’d like to express gratitude to Ramesh Sunich for donating these trophies to the 2019 IKD Caribbean Cup,” said Woon-A-Tai.