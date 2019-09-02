Windies seeking miracle at Sabina to save second Test

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Exemplary seamer Kemar Roach narrow missed out on a hat-trick but beleaguered West Indies were left needing a virtual miracle on today’s penultimate day in order to escape another heavy defeat to India, in the final Test at Sabina Park.

Set a mammoth 468 for victory, the home side lost both openers Kraigg Brathwaite (3) and John Campbell (16) cheaply to stumble to the close of yesterday’s third day on 45 for two, still requiring a further 423 runs for victory.

West Indies’ highest successful run chase in Tests is 418, achieved 16 years ago in Antigua against Australia.

Much will depend on experienced left-hander Darren Bravo who was unbeaten on 18, while Shamarh Brooks, in only his second Test, was not out on four.

India had earlier declared their second innings on 168 for four, thanks to half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane (64 not out) and Hanuma Vihari (53 not out), the pair posting 111 in an unbroken fifth wicket stand to snuff the fight out of West Indies.

Rahane struck eight fours and a six off 109 deliveries while Vihari, who notched his maiden hundred in the first innings, counted eight fours in a 76-ball knock.

Yet again, Roach was the outstanding bowler for the hosts, claiming three for 28 from 10 overs to overtake legendary former speedster Sir Wes Hall and assume ninth place on the list of Windies all-time wicket-takers with 193 scalps.

West Indies always faced a tall order after resuming the day on 87 for seven and quickly found themselves facing a first innings deficit of 299 after they were rolled over for 117, 1-¼ hours into the morning session.

Debutant Rahkeem Cornwall, unbeaten on four at the start, added just 10 before failing to keep down a short one from pacer Mohammed Shami and fending a catch to Rahane running around from gully in the morning’s fifth over.

Wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton (5) struggled to score and managed only a single run in the first hour after resuming on two, as the Windies reached reached the first drinks break on 115 for eight.

He lasted just three balls after the resumption before stabbing at a wide ball from seamer Ishant Sharma and giving Virat Kohli an easy catch at third slip.

Roach tried to entertain with three fours in his 17 off 31 balls but was last out when he drove left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja to Mayank Agarwal at cover.

Left with nine overs at India before lunch, Roach once again proved the hero for the Windies, trapping Agarwal lbw for four, 20 minutes before the interval as the visitors crawled to 16 for one.

Afterwards, India struggled to score with 20 runs trickling from the first 11 overs, as the combination of off-spinner Cornwall and speedster Shannon Gabriel kept KL Rahul (6) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) shackled.

However, the game suddenly sprang to life with the first hour approaching when Roach removed Rahul and Kohli in successive deliveries in his sixth over, to reduce India to 36 for three.

First, he ended Rahul’s 63-ball labour when he found the edge of the right-hander’s defensive push, for wicketkeeper Hamilton to complete the catch moving to his right.

And off the very next delivery, West Indies were in jubilation when Kohli edged a defensive stroke off one that held its line, giving the keeper a regulation catch.

Roach nearly claimed the hat-trick when Rahane almost played on first ball, the ball narrowly missing the stumps off the inside edge en route to the fine leg boundary.

With Rahul’s wicket, Roach drew level with Sir Wes on 192 wickets before going past his fellow Barbadian with Kohli’s scalp.

India were in further strife when pacer Jason Holder removed Pujara to a catch at third slip by Brooks at 57 for four but Rahane and Vihari guided their side to tea at 73 without further loss, before dominating afterwards.

When the declaration came 71 minutes after tea, a demoralised West Indies quickly found themselves in trouble when the woefully out-of-form Kraigg Brathwaite edged a defensive prod at seamer Ishant and was taken behind in the third over with the score on nine.

His left-handed partner John Campbell, dropped on 11 at first slip by Vihari off Ishant two overs later, made little of the reprieve when he was well taken at third slip by Kohli in the eighth over, injudiciously throwing his bat at one from Shami.