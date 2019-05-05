Last Update: 577.46 Movement: 0.672%
Current Update: 581.34 YTD Movement: 12.91%
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) rose 0.672% during the fifth period of trading in April 2019. The stocks of three companies were traded, with 165,863 shares changing hands. There was one Climber and no Tumblers. The stocks of the Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) rose 7.77% on the sale of 5,000 shares. Meanwhile, the stocks of Banks DIH (DIH) and Sterling Products Limited (SPL) remained unchanged on the sale of 160,179 shares and 684 shares, respectively. The LSI closed at 581.34.
Comments