The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) declined 4.34 percent during the first period of trading in May 2019. The stocks of five companies were traded with 557,109 shares changing hands. There was one Climber and three Tumblers. The stocks of the Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (BTI) rose 5.15 percent on the sale of 570 shares. On the other hand, the stocks of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) declined 9.33 percent on the sale of 107,730 shares and the stocks of Banks DIH (DIH) declined 5.66 percent on the sale of 19,335 shares. The stocks of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) also declined 4.04 percent on the sale of 427,967 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Sterling Product Limited (SPL) remained unchanged on the sale of 1,507 shares. The LSI closed at 556.08.

