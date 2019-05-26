Last Update: 543.03 Movement: 2.77%
Current Update: 558.05 YTD Movement: 8.39%
LUCAS STOCK INDEX
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) rose 2.77 percent during the third period of trading in May 2019. The stocks of five companies were traded with 178,572 shares changing hands. There were two Climbers and no Tumbler. The stocks of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) rose 11.76 percent on the sale of 120,440 shares. The stocks of Banks DIH (DIH) rose 1.33 percent on the sale of 57,315 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of the Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC), Republic Bank Limited (RBL), and the Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (BTI) remained unchanged on the sale of 700; 100 and 17 shares respectively. The LSI closed at 558.05.
