Guava Bush Village is on the Corentyne. It is located aback of Albion, between Sand Reef and Toopoo, and has one main road with about five cross streets. The village is a close-knit one with kind, older residents who mostly spend their days tending to their kitchen gardens and relaxing in their hammocks enjoying the Corentyne breeze.

According to 60-year-old Bibi Hasra in ancient times, the village was packed with guava trees, hence the name Guava Bush. Hasra explained that she enjoys living in the village because the residents are very friendly and helpful.

She grew up in the village and now resides alone, but her neighbour’s young daughter would visit and assist her…..